NCB To Issue Summons To Sara Ali Khan And Shraddha Kapoor??? 

Bollywood ace actresses like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Dia Mirza are in news with drug allegations. Well, it is all known that, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were arrested by NCB with the allegations of drug consumption. Now, slowly the drug link is pulling out some big names in the Bollywood film industry. According to sources, NCB is likely to send the summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in relation to the drug angle.

Bollywood young actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020. From then, his family is fighting for justice. But all of a sudden, Rhea Chakraborty's investigation, in this case, has pulled out the drug angle. After Rhea and Showik getting arrested, NCB officials started questioning them about the drug peddlers and consumers.

Currently, Rhea who is spending her remand time in Byculla jail, reportedly put out the names of a few Bollywood actors. NCB also questioned drug peddler Anuj Keshwani and during his investigation, he put out the names of Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Rakul Preet Singh. Thus speculations are doing rounds in Bollywood that both Sara and Shraddha will receive the summons from Narcotics Control Bureau soon.

Coming to Dia Mirza, she took to her social media accounts and clearly said she neither consumed nor procured drugs in her lifetime.





Well, let's see how this drug angle will take a turn. Hope CBI soon digs out the truth in Sushant Singh's suicide case.