Nia Sharma's photo gallery is full of these pictures

Mumbai: Actress Nia Sharma has set the internet ablaze with a series of stunning party pictures, where she dazzles in a sleeveless, little blingy black dress, leaving her followers in awe.

Nia, who has eight million followers on Instagram, recently shared a series of vibrant snaps and videos from her party night, captivating fans with her stunning look. Dressed in a little black dress adorned with silver bling, she opted for a glamorous makeup style, letting her long tresses flow freely.

She completed her ensemble with funky black sunglasses embellished with silver gems and edgy boots.

In the lively clips, Nia is seen grooving to the iconic track "Ramta Jogi" from the 1999 musical romantic film Taal, featuring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor. Her playful post is humorously captioned: "You tell yourself you don't like to party anymore and you're calm AF and then your entire photo gallery be like ... (ya sure)," perfectly encapsulating the fun spirit of the night.

On the work front, Nia is currently seen in the celebrity cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Nia is also portraying the role of Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail'. It also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles. 'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

She has also done web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.