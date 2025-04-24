Syngenta India unveils roadmap at BioAg congress to boost sustainable farming through innovative biologicals

As farmers need to grow 50 per cent more crops by 2050 in a sustainable manner to ensure enough safe and affordable food for everyone, Syngenta India today unveiled its roadmap at BioAg World Congress here to empower farmers holistically through science based innovative use of biologicals.

“Farming is faced with multifaceted challenges. Therefore, we need to adopt a multipronged strategy to make sure that crops are cultivated in a viable and sustainable way. Biologicals are the core of our best practices aimed at enhancing soil health, boosting crop resilience and provide a holistic solution to the Indian farmers,” said Susheel Kumar, Managing Director, Syngenta India Pvt Ltd

Kumar, while stressing the need for innovation, said that farmers are faced with several challenges in guaranteeing food security globally. He said that the food chain and public pressure for a better residue management in food, further limits farming options. “Reduced solution efficacy due to resistance and pest shifts demands new modes of action,” he said.

Stressing the need for a policy drive for sustainable agriculture, Susheel highlighted, “We need different tools to realize a modern form of agriculture. Meeting the challenge requires a significant effort and biologicals and seed treatment is at the forefront of this shift. By innovating boldly, we can transform the future of food security for us all.”

Talking about biologicals, Kumar said that natural microbial, seaweed and plant extracts help in nutrient cycling, pest and disease management, and improving plant growth. “Three main types of biologicals – biostimulants, nutrient use efficiency products and biocontrols – provide farmers with more choices to manage resistance, improve soil health, reduce residue in foods, and address climate change impacts.”

Detailing how Syngenta India is committed to promoting remunerative farming in a sustainable manner, Kumar said that Syngenta Biologicals bring science-based innovation to give more choices and flexibility to farmers. “We offer farmers additional solutions to manage pests and diseases, address abiotic stresses and enhance soil health and nutrient use efficiency,” he said.

“Backed by best-in-class internal R&D and strengthened by external partnerships and the acquisition of market-leading biostimulants company Valagro, we offer growers an innovative and effective biological portfolio focused on their needs. Our ambition is to be a global leader in foliar and seed treatment biologicals and soil health technologies,” he added.

Kumar said that Syngenta India’s products for nutrient use efficiency, soil health and abiotic-stress management benefit the growers in utilizing the maximum potential of the nutrients and fertilizers applied to the soil. “The soil health solutions enable growers to harvest good quality produce even in low fertile soil and saline condition. Syngenta Biologicals has world class biological solutions for stress management that helps to get superior quality produce under stressful environmental conditions,” he revealed.

Reflecting further on the occasion, Syngenta India Country Head and Managing Director Susheel Kumar said that fostering partnerships is one of the best ways to fast-track innovation and get much-needed solutions into the hands of growers, quickly. “Our distinctive R&D approach, along with our committed teams of passionate scientists, has enabled us to establish an industry-leading biologicals pipeline including breakthrough solutions across key product categories,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts, Sanjay Kumar Tokala, Head of Biologicals, Syngenta India said that the global biological sector is poised to grow to $ 20 billion by 2030, with India markets also growing robustly. Syngenta being one of the industry leaders will be contributing significantly to its market share. We keep our options open to exploring partners in the short-term to add teeth to our existing basket of biologicals, keeping in mind the evolving regulatory framework in India,” added Sanjay.

Sounding confident about the prospects of biologicals, Sanjay stated that their use promotes biodiversity, and supports long-term soil fertility, making farming systems more resilient to climate change. “By integrating biologicals into agricultural practices, farmers can achieve higher productivity while preserving the ecological balance, ensuring food security for future generations,” he said.

At the same time, biologicals complement and enhance conventional crop protection solutions, providing growers with more flexibility. This allows them to better address consumer, societal and regulatory demands for more sustainable farming methods. “As an important element in Integrated Crop Management, biologicals help growers manage plant health and pest problems effectively and safely,” said, Vivek Sharma, Head Marketing, Syngenta India Pvt Ltd.

Summing up, Vivek said, “With a journey that spans more than a century, Syngenta Biologicals is an emerging vertical under the larger umbrella of Syngenta Global that today has added yet another feather in its cap, by being in the forefront of serving the farming brethren world-wide, with its basket of innovative products in not only crop protection domain but also in seeds - vegetables and broad-acre crops, seed care and now biologicals.”