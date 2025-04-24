TBZ-The Original strengthens presence in Hyderabad. Launched its 3rd store in the Kondapur area

In a momentous occasion that intertwines history, culture, and luxury, TBZ-The Original, India's most esteemed jewellery brand, today announced the opening of its 3rd store in the city at KONDAPUR, Hyderabad. Already having built a strong brand and unique connect with the city, this store will cater to a new segment of customers located in the IT hub of Kondapur.

The store is being launched in the auspicious month of Akshaya Tritiya, which is traditionally the peak buying season for Indian customers. As TBZ – The Original strengthens its footprint in the city, the new store at Kondapur caters to a whole new set of customers in the bustling IT hub, with its promise of unmatched quality and timeless designs.

Special launch offers for customers have also been unveiled, including 100 Gold coins for the first 100 buyers, 50% off on Gold making, No Making on Diamond Jewellery, Flexi Rate to protect against rising Gold prices, and additional Rs. 110/- off on Gold rate for customers.

Inaugurated by renowned actress Payal Rajput, the store will display a rich collection of Gold, Antique and Temple Jewellery. It will also showcase a stunning collection of diamond jewellery, all crafted in TBZ-The Original's own state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. This ensures the highest quality and exclusivity of designs, reflecting the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence.

Payal Rajput, adorned in one of the captivating Fancy Sets from the collection, expressed her honour and delight in seeing the wide range of Gold and Diamond Jewellery, adorned with exquisite gemstones and intricate designs, available at TBZ-The Original Showrooms.

Shrikant Zaveri CMD of TBZ-The Original shares his excitement: "It is a very proud moment for us to open our 3rd store in the City of Pearls, Hyderabad. We have been fortunate to enjoy the love and affection of our customers in our existing stores, and we look to deepen our connection with this city. We are delighted to be able to provide our exquisite collections and develop unparalleled shopping experiences in Hyderabad through a transparent and customer-friendly approach. This is another step towards our goal of providing the ‘TBZ – The Original’ experience across the country, bringing our customers the “Right Choice, Right Price” in line with our philosophy.

Actress Payal Rajput said “I am extremely honoured and privileged to be a part of this launch by TBZ-The Original. It is a moment of pride that I have been called to inaugurate the 3rd store in the city. I feel privileged to be wearing one of the Dazzling sets from this collection today. TBZ – The Original truly gives you the “Right Choice, and Right Price” products, and is to my go to destination for all jewellery needs

The Kondapur store is a haven for jewellery lovers, featuring an extensive range of innovative and attractive designs. From contemporary pieces to traditional jewellery, every creation is a testament to TBZ-The Original’s dedication to excellence. Customers can look forward to personalized attention, ensuring a shopping experience that is as unique as their taste. Moreover, TBZ-The Original’s Bridal Collection is a harmonious blend of opulent Indian heritage and modern craftsmanship, designed to enchant every bride. The collection includes mesmerizing engagement rings, beautiful bangles and kangan’s, intricate necklaces, and more. Each piece is TBZ–The Original certified and carries the BIS Hallmark, symbolizing purity and quality.

The year 1864 saw the beginnings of TBZ-The Original in the bustling lanes of Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai. Over the decades, the brand has grown to become a beacon of trust in the jewellery industry. Today, with 34 stores across 27 cities in India, TBZ-The Original continues to set new benchmarks in quality and craftsmanship.















