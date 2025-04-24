Special discussion on eminent philosopher Acharya Prashant, Vedanta and Gita in Raj Bhavan met Governor Mangubhai Patel

Acharya Prashant, eminent philosopher and head of Prashant Avadvat Foundation, yesterday met Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal. During this meeting, he held a detailed discussion on the spread of Indian philosophy, especially Vedanta and Srimad Bhagavad Gita and its modern importance.

During the meeting, Acharya Prashant told how Vedanta can be transported to today's youth and public through modern mediums, especially through cinema. He recently referred to special presentations organized at Bhopal -based PVR, Einox and National Institute of Technology (NIT), Bhopal, where he effectively shared ideas based on Vedanta.

Governor Shri Patel appreciated this effort of Acharya Prashant and said that this initiative to present the Sanatan tradition of India in a modern context will work to enrich the coming generations spiritually. The Prashant Advait Foundation has been working for a long time to spread Indian philosophy to the people and Acharya Prashant's views are proving to be helpful in bringing awareness, wisdom and ideological clarity among the youth.