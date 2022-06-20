Nick Jonas Celebrated His First Father's Day With His Little Doll Malti Marie Chopra

Yesterday being the special Father's Day, it is a great day for all the children as they got the best opportunity to shower love on their dear dads. Especially film stars took this special occasion and dropped beautiful pictures of their fathers and children and treated all their fans. Even global diva Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also celebrated this special day with their little doll Malti Marie Jonas Chopra… Both of them shared a beautiful picture on their social media pages and showered their love on the little one.

Priyanka Chopra

Pee Cee gifted the special 'Dad and Me' sneakers to Nick and Malti and turned the day into a celebration mode! She also wrote, "Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here's to many more".

Nick Jonas also shared the same pic and expressed his love towards his little angel. "First Father's Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there. @divya_jyoti".

Nick and Malti are seen wearing designer sneakers while Malti is seen from her back sporting in a floral-printed maroon gown!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched in Decmeber, 2018 at Jaipur. It was a gala 3-day wedding and the couple tied a knot both in Hindu and Christian rituals. Now both Priyanka and Nick are in the best phase of their careers. Pee Cee is rocking in Hollywood holding a couple of prestigious projects in her hand. Well, Pee Cee and Nick welcomed their little daughter Malti on 15th January, 2022 via surrogacy. The little one was born premature 12 weeks ahead of the delivery date. She was kept in hospital for a few days as she was weak. Pee Cee also dropped a heartfelt post revealing all this info about her daughter a few days ago through social media.