Nikhil And Anupama Parameswaran's Karthikeya 2 Hindi Trailer Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's young actors Nikhil and Anupama are all set to take the audience to experience the mysterious world with Karthikeya 2 movie. Having Anupam Kher and Aditya Menon along with Srinivasa Reddy in prominent roles, there are many expectations on it. The Telugu trailer of this movie was out yesterday and it created a buzz on social media with millions of views. Now, the makers also dropped the Hindi trailer and showcased a glimpse of Lord Krishna's suspense drama…



Nikhil and Anupam Kher shared the Hindi trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also launched it through his Instagram page on this special occasion… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, Vivek also wrote, "#Karthikeya2 proudly celebrates the ultimate truth - Bhagwan Shri Krishna Congratulations to @aaartsofficial and my brother @abhishekofficl Ji for backing this story. Here's the Hindi Trailer of #Karthikeya2. The visuals look stunning. https://youtu.be/wpHgdmQo2n0 All the best to the team for the release on August 13th. #KrishnaIsTruth #Karthikeya2OnAugust13 @actor_nikhil @anupamaparameswaran96 @anupampkher @chandoo.mondeti @mayank_singhaniya @peoplemediafactory".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing a glimpse of the problem that was rightly guessed a few decades ago and the solution to it was also penned at that time itself. Next, in the line, Karthikeya's mother is advised to fulfil the promise made to Lord Krishna by seeking his blessings in Dwaraka. But the hero comes to know that the Dwaraka people are facing some problems and thus he decides to solve them. So, with the help of Dhanvantri aka Anupam Kher, he tries to chase down the mystery. His one dialogue, "Naa Varaku Raanantha Varake adhi Samasya Vacchaka Adhi samadhaanam" makes us analyse the lead actor's characterisation. Nikhil and Anupama are all seen on their adventurous journey on snow and boat to discover the truth about Lord Krishna. So, we need to wait and watch how will they chase it down upcoming all the hurdles of nature.

Sharing the Hindi trailer, Nikhil also wrote, "The HINDI Trailer of #Karthikeya2 is here if you like it…. Plz Share and Spread it… Thanks to #vivekagnihotri ji for Launching this #Karthikeya2onAugust13th #KrishnaIsTruth https://youtu.be/wpHgdmQo2n0".

Going with the characterisations in the movie, Nikhil will be seen as Karthikeya while Anupama is essaying the role of Mugdha. Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha as Suleman and Aditya Menon as Santanu. The movie is termed as the India's Epic Mystical Adventure and it is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava scored music for this suspense thriller. This movie was scheduled be released 12th August, 2022 in theatres worldwide bit now, it will arrive a day later in the theatres i.e on 13th August, 2022!

Well, Nikhil and Anupama are also part of another interesting thriller 18 pages. Speaking about this movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners.