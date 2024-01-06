Nikhil Khurana expresses his dedication to acting

Actor Nikhil Khurana, known for his roles in "Jijaji Chhat Per Hain" and "Yeh Hai Aashiqui," is set to make his film debut with "Sanaa." He shared his perspective on the industry, emphasizing the importance of consistent and meaningful work in his career.



Khurana expressed his dedication to acting, stating that he loves it so much that he cannot imagine pursuing anything else at the moment. He emphasized the importance of staying focused on one's goals and continuing to move forward in the industry.

The actor sees acting as a subject to study and learn, likening it to being a scientist. He invests his time in everything related to acting to deepen his understanding of the craft and aims to become an expert in it.

Nikhil Khurana's film debut, "Sanaa," stars Radhika Madan in the lead and is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The movie also features Pooja Bhatt and Shikha Talsania and is produced by Four Line Films.