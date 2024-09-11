Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had to undergo physiotherapy for muscle pulls after ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Mumbai: Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who performed death defying stunts in the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, said that she had to undergo physiotherapy for muscle pulls and to alleviate the physical pains that she still feels.

Nimrit was seen performing stunts on dizzying heights to the depths of underwater challenges, and from hair-raising electric shocks to facing creepy crawlies, during her stint in the show.

Talking about her experience, Nimrit shared: “Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most exhilarating and intense experiences of my life. I was so engrossed in doing these stunts, pushing myself beyond my limits, that I didn’t realise how exhausted I was.”

The actress said that it wasn’t until she got back to India and collapsed onto her bed that she felt the full extent of the physical strain.

“I had to undergo physiotherapy for muscle pulls and to alleviate the physical pains that I still feel. But despite the challenges, I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything. It taught me resilience, courage, and the importance of mind over matter.”

Nimrit said that she is grateful for every moment in the Rohit Shett-hosted show and hopes her journey inspires others to face their fears head-on.

Earlier this month, the actress talked about her bond with Rohit Shetty.

“Rohit sir is hands down the best mentor ever. There is so much I have learned just by watching him handle different situations and his way around the set. From the beginning, I was always eager to show him my potential,” she said.

The actress added: “Early on in the show, he praised my performance, but I felt like I had more to prove”.

Heaping praise on Rohit, who she says recognised her determination and her will to keep going, she said: “He was genuinely happy and proud of me, which meant the world to me. He told me, ‘In life, we win some and we lose some. Honesty and intent are all that matters’.”

“That moment is something I will never forget. It’s a memory that will be etched in my heart forever.”