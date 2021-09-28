Nitesh Tiwari Opens Up About Prestigious Ramayana Project

It is all known that Bollywood's ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all busy in the pre-production work of the prestigious project 'Ramayana'. Being the Indian historical tale, it is expected that Nitish will rope in A-listers of Bollywood for this movie. Off late, he spoke with the media and opened up about this movie…

When asked about an update of the movie, he doled out, "Whenever the time is right, we would be the first people to come and say it out to you guys. So till that time I would say, I am working as hard as I was on Ramayana and I will continue to do so. But when it comes to announcements, I think whenever the time is right we would come out and do that".

When questioned about the script, he said, "We are now preparing for the shoot, is what I would say. Because it's such a massive and an ambitious project, it requires so much attention to detail that we do not want to leave any stone unturned. So right now we are very busy just fine tuning and preparing before we even go on the floors. I do a lot of homework, so I think I'll continue to do so till we start shooting".

When asked about roping in Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for this movie, he said, "I would not be able to comment on that at all. I would like to talk about it only when the time is right, and why wouldn't we want to talk about it when the time is right?"

Well, as of now, Nitish is busy with Break Point - a ZEE5 web show. It is being made on basing the legendary Tennis players, lives of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. He also spoke about this web series in the end… "I have followed Leander and Mahesh since the time they brought so much pride to the country. I was also like many other fans vested in their story. They always intrigued us, and so there was never a question of not doing it".