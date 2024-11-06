Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ Gets Official Announcement

The epic drama ‘Ramayana,’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari, finally received its official announcement on Wednesday, November 6. Namit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Prime Focus Studios, took to social media to unveil a teaser poster, sharing exciting details about the project. According to his post, the movie will be released in two parts, with the first hitting theaters in 2026 and the second following in 2027.

In his Instagram post, Malhotra reflected on the decade-long journey that began with the ambition to bring this ancient tale, cherished for over 5,000 years, to life. He expressed the dedication behind the project, emphasizing how the team is working “tirelessly” to ensure an adaptation that resonates with “authenticity, reverence, and visual brilliance.” His caption closed with a powerful message: “Our Ramayana, for people across the world.”

Malhotra announced that ‘Ramayana Part 1’ will debut in theaters during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following exactly a year later in Diwali 2027. Fans can expect a grand, festive launch for both releases, tapping into the celebration season, which aligns perfectly with the epic’s themes of victory and devotion.

While the cast is yet to be officially confirmed, the industry buzz hints at major stars in pivotal roles. Ranbir Kapoor is rumored to portray Lord Ram, while the talented Sai Pallavi is likely to play Sita. Although these details remain speculative, fans have eagerly shared images and clips circulating on social media, increasing the excitement around the film.

Adding to the anticipation, ‘KGF’ star Yash has confirmed his involvement, taking on the iconic role of Ravana. He shared his enthusiasm in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, describing Ravana as “the most exciting character” for him as an actor, emphasizing the “vast scope” and “nuanced shades” the role offers. Yash, who will co-produce the film, also aims to present Ramayana on an international scale, further expanding its global appeal.