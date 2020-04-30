Obituary: Unforgettable Movies Of Rishi Kapoor You Must Watch

: Rishi Kapoor, the name conjures up an image of a charming guy and remained a heartthrob till date. While he has worked across genres of movies, there are a few where his performance stands out.

The actor passed away after battling cancer for nearly two years. His demise comes a day after another talented Bollywood star Irrfan Khan died of colon infection. Today, we bring to you some of the unforgettable roles of Rishi Kapoor.

Rafoo Chakkar: The 1975 movie was a Hindi classic inspired by the English flick Some Like it Hot. Rishi disguises himself as a woman to save himself from the wrath of villains who are on the lookout for him after he witnesses murder. In the meantime, he falls in love and how he manages to switch between the two roles (of a man and a woman) forms the crux of the story. Rishi Kapoor just outshines all the actor in the guise of a woman. Put this on top of your list.





Bobby: Among the unforgettable movies of Rishi Kapoor, this tops your list. The chemistry between Rishi and Dimple Kapadia is the best thing about the movie. Songs are unforgettable too.





Deewana: The movie had Rishi Kapoor as lead actor or was it Shah Rukh Khan? But Rishi's role outshined that of SRK and his chemistry with the late Divya Bharathi is to be watched to be enjoyed.





Chandni: What happens when two talente lead actors come together? There are fireworks. Same happened with Sri Devi and Rishi Kapoor. The songs were amazing, Rishi playing a love struck youth and later a wheel chair bound husband. Vinodh Khanna plays an interesting cameo in this love triangle.





Karz: Om Shanti Om...the song gives you goosebumps to this day. This story of reincarnation became a blockbuster in those days. Rishi Kapoor's role was much talked about. His performance of course needs no introduction.





We have many more to add to the list. Watch these for now, I am sure you will put RK even higher on your list.

