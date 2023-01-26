On The Occasion Of The Republic Day, Sunny Deol Unveils The Release Date Of Gadar 2

Gadar… This Bollywood movie is still one of the classics! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's beautiful love story with the backdrop of India – Pakistan rivalry made the movie turn into a blockbuster. Now, after 20 long years, the sequel of this movie is announced and off late, on the occasion of this Republic Day, Sunny Deol unveiled the release date of this sequel and treated the netizens by sharing a new poster on social media.

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023

Along with sharing the release date poster, he also wrote, "Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023 #HappyRepublicDay @ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir".

Sunny aka Tara Singh looked terrific in this poster holding a hammer in his hand with the backdrop of the war sequence.

On this occasion Sunny also said, "'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

Along with launching the poster, producer Anil Sharma also said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha isn't my film but it's people's film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster!"

Coming to the CEO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel, he said, "The original team of 'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' is back after 22 years and we are elated to be associated with the team on this one. The first installment gave some iconic scenes, songs and character to the Indian Film Industry and is popular even today. Needless to say, entertainment and emotion make up the artillery for 'Gadar 2' and we are delighted to commemorate the Republic Day with the first poster launch."

Well, along with Sunny and Ameesha, even Utkarsh Sharma holds an important role and he will be essaying the character of Tara and Sakina's grown-up son 'Jeete'. This movie will be directed by Anil Sharma and is produced by Anil Sharma in collaboration with the Zee Studios banner.

As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha remained an iconic movie, there are many expectations on this sequel too! It will be released on 11th August, 2023 ahead of Independence Day!