One for filmwallahs, one for fashionistaS

Actor, influencer, muser, entrepreneur Danish Khan, who has been a part of the TV show 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and has also played episodic roles, has come up with his own studio. Inspired by Bollywood Filmey Studios, he has come up with cinematography in this camera obsessed world.



Filmey Studio is a collective studio of directors, designers, animators, photographers, artists and musicians led by creative director which offers innovative, creative solutions for film video, audio and design. They make any occasion or event in a filmey style.

On talking about the whole idea he shares, "I'm a totally Bollywood person and an ardent admirer of Shahrukh Khan. So, to be very honest, the idea of Filmey Studios hit me hard after my closest dearest younger sister's wedding. Her wedding video kept me wondering why it didn't happen the way it could, as a matter of fact: The Filmey Way. The discrepancy between what I imagined it to be and what it turned out to be motivated me to step in this field of cinematography. We all relate the real in the reels while watching a movie so I plan to do the opposite. Adding reel to the real life moments turning it to breathtaking beautiful memories to cherish them forever."

Danish Khan is also the founder of Danish Khan Designs, the dreamer who dreamt to create a matchless style quotient in the field of ethnic men's wear: Kurta Pyjamas exuding effortless elegance.

Danish shares, "Dream is just a dream unless executed with determination and sweat. Danish Khan Designs masters at the Designing aspect, all thanks to our creative founder. From hand drawn sketches to blend of colors to graceful embroidery to perfectly placed pockets, DKD carefully curates at all stops to make customers Discover that something special in each attire. The "3F" is what attracts our customer loyalty. Premium fabric combined with a comfortable fit giving the wearer an effortlessly elegant Feel is what makes our brand an exquisite one. There weren't really lot of glitches because I had enough capital to start and also I was passionate about my work and had confidence about it."

He was creative since childhood and used to love drawing and designing. He used to also participate in interschool competition and won many prizes, after which he started with the clothing business of his father but something was missing in that collection. That was when he made a little change which was liked by many influencers.

Sharing about the measures taken in the boutique during the pandemic, he shares, "In Boutique at Byculla we had initiated taking following precautions to ensure safety from Covid-19 disposable gloves shall be made available to customers to be able to choose items independently. Customers shall always wear a mask, as well as workers especially during customer interaction. Hand washing facilities and cleaning materials shall be made readily available for staff. Ensure daily cleaning and disinfection of common areas opt for frequent air exchange indoor and totally exclude the air recirculation function for air conditioning systems the cashier counter should be equipped with sneeze guards alternatively, staff will wear a mask and have hand sanitizing gel available. In any case, we're encouraging electronic payment methods."

The Danish Khan Design Ladies-#SheIsWearingDanishKhanDesigns has a mind-boggling collection of Indo-western outfits and has extended fusion of grace and elegance in all sincerity to its entire collection. The magnificence of these outfits lies in the sheer polish that it confers to its wearer, from non-linear clothes to basic stuff, every girl will find something suitable for her. Adored by fashion fans and value seekers alike won't is the digital destination store for keeping up with the latest looks without breaking the bank.