Parag Tyagi on 15th first meet anniversary with Shefali Jariwala: 'You made my life so beautiful'

Mumbai: Parag Tyagi recalled the first time he met his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, 15 years ago.

Celebrating 15 years of wonderful memories with his Pari, Parag shared that it was Shefali who taught him how to live life in masti.

Dropping a couple of precious memories with his better half, Parag wrote on his Instagram handle, "My love, My jaan, My Pari When I saw you for the first time 15 years back, I knew you r the only one & 11 years back you chose to marry me on the same date we met & can’t thank u enough for coming in my life and gave me immense love unconditionally which I may not have deserved."

"You made my life so beautiful and colourful, u taught me how to live life in masti & Now Living & cherishing all our masti wali wonderful memories.

Love you till my last breath Pari & even after that. From 12th Aug 2010 till eternity. Forever Together," he added.

On Monday, Parag wished 'happy birthday' to Shefali’s mother, Sunita Jariwala.

He even posted a video compilation of a string of their lovely family moments with Shefali, and captioned it: "Pari wishing you a very Happy Birthday mom @jariwalasunita . Love u so much mom, always with you - Pari #shefalijariwala & @shivanijariwala19."

Meanwhile, this Rakshabandhan, Parag decided to keep Shifali's ritual alive by tying rakhis to his househelp and pet dog Simba. Parag revealed that although Shefali is no longer with them, he wishes to keep all her traditions intact.

He took to Instagram and dropped a clip of himself tying Rakhi to Simba and his househelp in front of a huge portrait of Shefali.

"Pari, you used to tie Rakhi to our baby Simba and our Ram. I want you to keep doing it through me so today I tied Rakhi to Simba and Ram from ur side.. Now I am going to fulfil all ur duties… Love you till our last breath (sic)," Parag wrote the caption.