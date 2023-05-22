Live
Parineeti Chopra Shared Her Beautiful Engagement Pics And Dropped A Long Heartfelt Note
- Parineeti Chopra shared a few more beautiful pics of her engagement and dropped a long note showing off her love towards her beau Raghav!
- They got engaged on 13th May, 2023 in Delhi!
It is all known that Bollywood’s ace actress Parineeti Chopra and young politician Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on 13th May, 2023 in Delhi amid close family members and friends. The duo also posed to shutterbugs after returning to Mumbai and also dropped official pics on their social media handles too. Off late, Pari dropped a few more beautiful pics of the gala day and stated that she met Raghav for a breakfast date and decided that he is the one for her…
Along with sharing the beautiful pics, she also wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”
Along with the beautiful pics of the bride and groom, even global star Priyanka Chopra is seen having fun at the engagement and is seen applying tilak to Raghav!
Speaking about the bride and groom’s engagement attires, the young and talented politician Raghav went with a classy appeal and wore an Achkan designer by Pawan Sachdev. Our dear Pari mesmerized in a soft-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and our ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble.
According to the sources, Pari and Raghav will tie a knot in October this year and it will be a royal and grandeur wedding of Bollywood!