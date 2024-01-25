Parineeti Chopra to have two careers

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently announced her foray into the world of singing, marking a new chapter in her career. Taking to social media, she shared a video providing a glimpse behind the scenes of her recording sessions in a studio. The video culminates with Parineeti showcasing her singing skills with the rendition of 'Maana Ke Ham Yaar Nahi' from the 2017 film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, where she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.



In a heartfelt note accompanying the post, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress expressed her love for music, describing it as her happy place. She conveyed her excitement about embarking on a musical journey, emphasizing how fortunate she feels to explore two careers simultaneously.

Parineeti, known for her roles in films like ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, had previously lent her voice to the female version of the patriotic song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the movie ‘Kesari’. She also has the unplugged track ‘Matlabi Yariyan’ from ‘The Girl on the Train’ in her repertoire. The actress, who tied the knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha in September 2023, even sang her wedding song, ‘O Piya’.

With an enthusiastic outlook on embracing the unknown and facing fears, Parineeti expressed her excitement for the upcoming musical ventures, hinting at collaborations with the best in the industry. On the film front, she was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’ and has ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in the pipeline. Fans can anticipate a blend of chaos and fun as Parineeti ventures into the realm of music, promising an exciting journey ahead.