Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Teams Up With Deepika And John Abraham And Is All Set To Deliver A Strong Movie

The long wait is over… Bollywood's ace actor and King Khan Shah Rukh is all set to be back to the big screens with a bang. This time, he is teaming up with two other ace actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for the movie Pathaan. Shah Rukh surprised all his fans by dropping the teaser of this high-octane spy thriller today and also unveiled the release date…



Shah Rukh shared the teaser of the Pathaan movie on his Instagram page and also treated his fans hinting that there is something big to hit the theatres soon!

The teaser starts with showcasing John Abraham standing amid mountains and hills having a helicopter in the scene. He is introduced by Shah Rukh as Pathan… He called as a man who is named after a nation.

Then it is shown that John is speaking about someone saying, "In our country, we keep our name in respect to our religion or caste, but he had none of the options."

Then enters Deepika Padukone who is seen saying in the backdrop, "He didn't even have anyone to keep his name, and the only thing he had is this one country- India."

Finally, SRK is seen in the backdrop and that too in the dark appeal speaking, "So, he considered India as his religion (Dharma), and protecting the country his work (Karma). The ones who don't have a name, have their name with the country's name. How and why this name was monikered, to know this all, you will have to wait a little. We will meet soon to Pathan."

So, this teaser upped the expectations on the movie and having these energetic and ace actors on board, Pathaan is now definitely the most-awaited movie of the season. Sharing the teaser, SRK also wrote, "I know it's late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."

John also shared the teaser on his Twitter page and wrote, "PATHAAN Arriving in theatres on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #SiddharthAnand @yrf".

Pathaan movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films banner. This movie will be made in a Pan-India level as it will also release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Pathaan movie will hit the big screens on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day… With this announcement, there might be a change in the Fighter release date as it is also being directed by Siddharth Anand. This movie has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika in the lead roles.

Taran also stated the same thing through his Instagram post…

He wrote, "IMPORTANT… RELEASE DATE OF BIGGIES TO CHANGE… With #Pathaan arriving on 25 Jan 2023, there is a strong possibility of reshuffling of release dates of some forthcoming biggies, which were arriving on #RepublicDay 2023…

#Fighter [#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone] is likely to shift to a new date, since both #Pathaan and #Fighter are directed by #SiddharthAnand.

#Tehran - starring #JohnAbraham - might look at a new date, since #John would not like to see #Pathaan and #Tehran clashing at the #BO."

So this time, Shah Rukh is going to hit the big screens with a super action thriller…