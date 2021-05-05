Pooja Hegde Gets Recovered From Covid-19 And Says, 'Your Healing Energy Seemed To Have Done Its Magic'

Mumbai, May 5: Glam doll Pooja Hegde is all recovered from the deadly Covid-19 and is tested negative too. She shared this happy news with all her fans through Twitter and Instagram pages. She shared a cute pic and was all happy in her no-makeup look.





Thank you for all the love ya'll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona's butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! 😃 yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it's magic. Forever grateful ❤️ Stay safe out there 😷🤗 pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021

Pooja sported in a white full-sleeved shirt and looked beautiful with her awesome smile and no-makeup appeal.





Well, Pooja got tested positive for this novel virus a few days ago and she all took much care of herself in the isolation too. Pooja was also active on social media and shared a few pics along with alive yoga and meditation video to create awareness among her fans on how to fight with this deadly disease.









A beautiful morning in the isolation while baking something yummy!!!













This is the yoga and pranayama video which makes us know 'Pranayama techniques to calm ourselves and help us breathe better.



Speaking about Pooja Hegde's work front, she will be next seen in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam movie. This film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, UV Creations and AA Films banners. This movie has Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in other important roles. It will be made in 4 languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.