Poonam Pandey Clears The Air On Her Pregnancy Rumours

Bollywood's model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey is an avid social media user. She keeps on treating her fans with frequent posts. Off late, there were rumours that Poonam is pregnant. Well, this glam doll responded to these rumours and cleared the air.

Off late, Poonam spoke to Zoom and doled out, "Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant)."



Poonam Pandey got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay on 1st September, 2020 in their home itself in Bandra, Mumbai. But what made them stay in news is all about the domestic violence case. Poonam said that Sam beats her brutally and also doled out that she was hospitalized for many days. But at last, they got back together and are living happily.



Speaking to the media, she once said, "We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?"

