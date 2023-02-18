Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's 'Project K' Gets A Release Date

Today is a great day for all the fans of Prabhas… This Pan-Indian actor is working with ace director Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame for the 'Project K' movie. Being a sci-fi movie, Bollywood's glam doll Deepika Padukone is the lead actress of this film. On the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri, the makers locked the release date and are all set to treat the movie buffs with the most-awaited movie during the next Pongal season! Even the Maha Shivaratri special poster raised expectations a notch higher…

Along with the makers, even Prabhas and Deepika also shared the festive special poster of Project K and unveiled the release date… Take a look!

Prabhas also extended the festive wishes to all his fans by jotting down, "𝟏𝟐-𝟏-𝟐𝟒 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬! #𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐊 Happy Mahashivratri."

The poster is just out of the box showcasing a giant hand and three shooters aiming it! The war backdrop with devastation appeal made it worth watching! The movie will hit the theatres on 12th January, 2024! This means within 2 years, Prabhas is going to treat his fans with 3 big releases!

Well, speaking about this movie it is tentatively titled as 'Project K' and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent roles. According to the sources, even Disha Patani might also essay an important role. As it is being made with a lavish budget, it is termed as the most expensive Indian film ever made in the Indian film industry. Music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is being handled by Dani Sanchez Lopez.