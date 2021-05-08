Preity Zinta And Ankita Lokhande Get Their Vaccination Done And Share The Pics To Encourage Their Fans

It is all known that vaccination is the only way to break the chain of the deadly Covid-19 virus. Thus, many of the film stars are getting their vaccination done and are posting their pics. Even Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Ankita Lokhande have got their vaccination done today and shared their posts on their Instagram handle urging their fans to do the same.



Preity Zinta

Well, Preity Zinta has got her second dosage of vaccine and also shared the pic on her Instagram to create awareness among her fans.









Preity has visited the nearby vaccination centre in Mumbai and got her first jab. She was seen getting the vaccine in this pic. Along with this pic, she also wrote, "I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe".

Even the popular small screen actress Ankita Lokhande also got her first jab of vaccine and was all scared to get that injection done. She shared the video of getting vaccinated and prayed lord calling out 'Deva Deva" while the nurse is seen injecting her.

Ankita Lokhande









In this video, she is seen getting frightened of the injection. But with the support of the nurse, she managed to get that first dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine. Along with sharing this video, she also wrote, "I got mine, get yours as soon as possible. #gotvaccinated #fightagainstcorona".

Not only these two stars even the Bollywood stars like Dharmendra, Saif Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjana Sanghi, Devoleena, Mukesh Chhabra, Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap, Malaika Arora, Anubhav Sinha, Renuka, Amitabh Bachchan, Jimmy Shergil, Nagma, Rohit Shetty, Rahul Dev and many others also got their vaccination done. They all shared their vaccination posts on their social media handles to create awareness among their fans.