Priyanka Chopra Announces Her New Indian Restaurant ‘SONA’ And Performs Puja Ceremony With Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra is all expending her wings… From an actress to a businesswoman, she is adding many feathers to her hat and standing as an inspiration to the aspiring young generation. Just a few days back, she unveiled her memoir 'Unfinished' and bagged applauds from all corners of the world. Now, she is opening her new Indian restaurant in New York and also performed the 'Pooja Ceremony' along with her husband Nick Jonas. Pee Cee dropped the pics of the Pooja ceremony on her Instagram and also unveiled the name of this restaurant 'Sona'.







Along with the restaurant's name, Priyanka also dropped a few pics from the Pooja ceremony… She and Nick Jonas are seen happily performing the Pooja. She shined in a floral-printed gown and Nick looked suave in the casual attire. She also shared her happiness jotting down a note beside these pics, "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly.

The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!"

Through this post, Priyanka thanked Chef Hari Nayak for his incredible help and masterful talent.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's work front, she will be next seen in Text For You', 'Matrix', 'The White Tiger' and a few other movies… 'Text For You' is directed by James C. Strouse and has Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie in the prominent roles. This movie is a remake to the German film 'SMS für Dich'.

Next, she will be also seen in 'Matrix 4' movie which is the fourth instalment of the 'The Matrix' franchise. This Lana Wachowski directorial has Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt in the prominent roles.



