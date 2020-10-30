Priyanka Chopra Gets Obsessed With Jonas Brothers' 'I Need You Christmas' Festive Song

It seems year-end festival 'Christmas' has stepped in a month early for all our dear Jonas brothers. Off late, they have dropped their festive special Christmas track, "I Need You Christmas…" and set a festive mood for all their fans with their new song. The band comprising of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas released this song and brought the holiday vibe early. Well, even Nick Jonas heartthrob Priyanka Chopra is also obsessed with this new track dropped the poster of the song on her Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra





Pee Cee has left all her fans to get obsessed with the new Christmas track and dropped the audio's cover on her Instagram stories. She wrote, ""You guys are going to love this one. I'm obsessed #Holidays".



Sophie Turner





Even this Hollywood glam doll also dropped the cover page of the audio and wrote, "YES UGH YES," before adding, "IM NOT CRYING B**CH YOU ARE."



Well, let us have a look at Nick Jonas post…









Here is the audio of this 'Christmas' special song… It has an awesome throwback childhood pic of 3 brothers with the background of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. He also wrote,"Seasons change,



Come and go,

But there's one thing I know…

I Need You Christmas is out now ❄️🎁🎄".









Just before unveiling the song, Nick too to his Instagram and shared a few beautiful throwback 'Christmas' family gatherings… "With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times.

For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!".