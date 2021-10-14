R Balki To Collaborate With Abhishek Bachchan?

Bollywood's ace filmmaker R Balki is in full form… Off late, he announced the psychological thriller 'Chup' earlier this week with Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. Well, now there are speculations that he is collaborating with Junior B Abhishek and the plot will be a cricket-based drama.

According to a source, "R Balki has always been close to the Bachchan Family and over the last few years, has been discussing the possibilities of collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan on a feature film. Things have finally fallen in place as the two have initiated advanced conversations for a cricket-based film. It would feature Jr. Bachchan as a left-handed batsman".

They also added, "Balki too will finish work on the post production of Chup by then. Apart from this cricket-based film, he has also locked the screenplay for a human drama, which he plans to make with Sunny Deol, Revathi and Shruti Haasan. However, it has been delayed for now as Sunny will be busy shooting for Gadar 2 over the next 6 months".

Well, speaking about the Chup movie, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and announced the title of the movie…

Going by the motion poster of Chup, it is a thriller and showcased the face of Guru Dutt. He also wrote, "After watching this, one cannot stay #Chup! I have so many questions, what an intriguing poster! Eagerly looking forward to it, #RBalki."

Well, along with this movie, Abhishek will also feature in Dasvi film which is being directed by Tushar Jalota and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners. Well, Junior B will be seen as an uneducated politician 'Ganga Ram Chaudhary' in this movie while Yami will be seen as an IPS Officer 'Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur will essay the role of Bimla Devi.