Radhika Apte Defends Anurag Kashyap And Supports Him Against Me Too Allegations Of Payal Ghosh

After Taapsee, Sayani Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Tisca Chopra, another Bollywood actress defended Bollywood's ace director Anurag Kashyap. Radhika Apte stated that, Anurag is her closest friend and treated her equal and cherished with mutual respect. After Payal Ghosh accusing this ace filmmaker of forcing him on her, a few Bollywood stars are defending Anurag Kashyap and are dropping supporting posts on social media.

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram page and dropped a pic along with Anurag and penned a few words about their bond…









In this pic, both Anurag and Radhika Apte are seen smiling… Radhika also wrote, "@anuragkashyap10 you have been one of my closest friends, you have inspired me and always supported me. You have always treated me as an equal and I cherish the mutual love and respect we have for each other. I have always felt immensely secure in your presence since the day I've known you. You have been and always will be my trusted friend. Love ya💙".

With this post, Radhika showed off her support to Anurag Kashyap and made her fans know about his nature.

Well, Payal Ghosh who created a buzz with her #Me Too allegations is looking forward to filing an official complaint against Anurag Kashyap Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. Her lawyer Nitin Satpute has released an official statement that, Payal was molested and treated badly by Anurag Kashyap in 2015 and the paperwork for the same case is under process.

He also doled out the reason why Payal was quiet all these years even after getting molested… He said, she was pressurized of being boycotted from the film industry.

On the other hand, Bollywood's firebrand took to her Twitter page and slammed Anurag Kashyap…





I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh https://t.co/d07hF40FIe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020







Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don't need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020



What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020







Through all these tweets, Kangana once again pointed out Bollywood big heroes and created a buzz with her posts.