Raj Kundra's Amazing Headstand Pose

We all know that Shilpa Shetty is a yoga and workout freak… She always treats her fans and followers with her awesome workout videos and also inspires many with her motivational videos.



This Bollywood lass also shows how to binge on food with low-calorie cook-ups. Sometimes she also shares the workout videos of her dear hubby Raj Kundra…

He exercises daily but does he is a perfect yoga freak??? Performing 'Headstand' is only possible for all the pros. But Shilpa has shared an amazing video on her Instagram page making us go awe… Have a look!

In this video, Raj is seen doing Head Stand perfectly and Shilpa is seen reading a book sitting beside him.



Well, after watching the video till the end, you all come to know that, it is an illusion created by the camera.Raj is actually doing this headstand sleeping on the ground and moving his hands and legs in order to create the illusion.

Finally, his pet dog reveals the truth… It is so funny!!!

Wow Shilpa you made the day with the video and made us go ROFL…