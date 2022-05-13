Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Bheed’ Release Date Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Rajkummar Rao is teamed up with ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the social drama Bheed. Glam doll Bhumi Pednekar is the lead actress of this movie. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster and announced the release date surprising all the fans of Raj…

Rajkummar Rao also shared the release date of Bheed movie and treated his fans by sharing a BTS pic on his Instagram page… Take a look!

In this pic, the lead actors Bhumi and Raj are seen discussing with the director. He also wrote, "When the captain talks, We listen. इस भीड़ में हमारी भीड़ बहुत जल्दी नज़र आएगी। #BHEED releases November 18th. @anubhavsinhaa @bhumipednekar @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @saaumyaaaa #SonaliJain @idhar_se_photo @nikhil_kovale @studio_vishakha @atanumukherjee #AnitaKushwaha @priyadarshineeraj".

Anubhav Sinha also shared the same pic and wrote, "Favourite picture. I have been refraining from posting since BHEED shoot and now I just saw it online courtesy @triggerhappyentertainment

BTW BHEED releases Nov 18."

Bheed movie will be jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under their T-Series and Benaras Media works banners.

Director Anubhav Sinha spoke to the media and said, "What started with a small idea, soon metamorphosed into a screenplay that nudged me to make the film on a large canvas. As a filmmaker, I believe entertainment has the responsibility of making its audience think. I have attempted that with every film of mine and that's what we are doing with Bheed. I have had the good fortune of working with an excellent cast."

He added, "Bhumi, Raj, Dia are so good in the film. My crew was an important pillar of strength, pushing me to do better each day. I had the support of Bhushan Kumar, who is a dream collaborator. I can't wait for everyone to watch the film."

Bheed movie will be released on 18th November, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!