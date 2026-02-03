Unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir exposes deeper structural grievances: Report

Colombo: Political uncertainty, shifting alliances and legislative defections have caused a volatile environment in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) - regions that have witnessed continuous instability, a report has stated.

"For the past few years, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been engulfed in unrest, driven by a powerful grassroots movement challenging both economic hardship and entrenched political structures. The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a coalition of traders, activists, and civil society groups, spearheaded the protests since 2023, which have seen these economic grievances evolve into a broader political struggle. The unrest also exposed deeper structural grievances," a report in Sri Lanka's leading newspaper Daily Mirror stated.

Many local groups have contended that Pakistan's tight administrative control leaves little room for self-governance, sparking a sense of political marginalisation. The demands of local groups for meaningful reforms, including fiscal autonomy and constitutional clarity showcase a longstanding perception of residents that the political institutions of the region operate more as extensions of federal authority than as representatives of local aspirations.

Although the region has been granted autonomy on paper, but Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been ruled by Pakistan since partition. Pakistan's federal government is surpassing the rights of the locals, including decisions related to their resources. Tensions in the region escalated in 2025 when people's frustration over governance failures, rising utility costs and the region's limited autonomy triggered one of the largest protests in years. Protests quickly escalated into violent clashes, causing fatalities, injuries and shutdowns.

"In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, persistent economic stagnation and rising living costs have placed a significant strain on households. Despite its strategic importance, the region has not benefited from sustained investment in infrastructure or long-term economic planning. Roads, power networks, and public services remain limited, and many areas continue to rely on outdated or temporary facilities. This stagnation is closely tied to the territory’s ambiguous constitutional status, which restricts local decision making and leaves major development priorities dependent on Islamabad’s political calculations rather than regional needs," a report in Daily Mirror stated.

"PoJK suffers from a narrow and fragile base. Industrial activity is minimal, employment opportunities are scarce, and the region remains heavily dependent on federal subsidies. Rising living costs, particularly for electricity and essential goods, have further strained households. Resource extraction has added another layer of frustration," it added.

Local residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have frequently accused Islamabad and external actors of exploiting the region’s hydropower potential, forests, and minerals without reinvesting the funds for local development. Large hydropower projects like supplying electricity to Pakistan’s national grid while local residents face high tariff rates and unreliable service.

These pressures triggered the protests in PoK in 2025 with the state's response involving the use of tear gas, live fire, and forceful dispersal, causing multiple fatalities and reinforced perceptions that economic grievances are inseparable from political marginalisation. Local activists have contended that economic distress in the region without meaningful autonomy and structural reforms will continue to cause anger among the people of the region.

The report also mentioned about the development being made in India's Jammu and Kashmir. Since the 2019 administrative reorganisation, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a notable shift towards more structured and participatory governance, according to the report. The legislative elections in Jammu and Kashmir after 2019 marked an important institutional milestone, reintroducing representative politics to the region and indicated a move towards restoring local decision-making processes.

Since the 2019 administrative reorganisation, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a rise in economic activity, driven by public and private investment: streamlined rules, new land use policies, and targetted incentives for industry. Jammu and Kashmir has attracted commitments worth thousands of crores in various sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and information technology, according to the Daily Mirror report.

Tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has also benefited from improved infrastructure and marketing, with record number of people travelling to the union territory in recent years. Investments in roads, power projects, tourism facilities, and industrial estates have helped in moving towards greater self-sufficiency. Initiatives in sports, education, entrepreneurship, and public services have increased opportunities for local residents.



