Bhupender Yadav forms panel to study CSR role in improvement of zoos

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which decided to constitute a sub-committee to examine the potential of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions for zoos.

The 43rd meeting of the CZA also discussed issues related to ex-situ conservation and the management and evaluation of zoos across the country, said a statement.

Addressing officials at the Chief Wildlife Warden and Zoo Directors’ Conference, the Minister asked them to reflect on whether they were following the world’s best practices and learning from others.

The Minister said that the younger generation is increasingly focused on virtual reality through mobile phones and is losing sensitivity towards the natural wonders around them.

In this context, he said zoos play a critical role in making the younger generation, especially urban dwellers, aware of the natural world.

In a post on social media, the Minister informed that issues related to ex-situ conservation and the management of zoos across the country were deliberated in detail during the meeting.

He said that directions were also issued to complete the second round of Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of zoos across the country.

Yadav also highlighted in the meeting that the MEE of zoos is an evidence-based, comprehensive, holistic and independent exercise that encourages the maintenance of the highest standards in zoos across the country.

It was noted that one of the objectives envisaged in the National Policy on Zoos is to inspire empathy for wild animals among zoo visitors, and to promote understanding and awareness about the need for conservation of natural resources and maintenance of ecological balance, said the statement.

To achieve this, it was emphasised that outreach activities of zoos should be enhanced through the preparation of an annual calendar and action plan for the observance of important days, along with species-wise assignment of roles to zoos in this regard, it said.

The Central Zoo Authority, a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, also celebrated its 34th Foundation Day. The event coincided with the Chief Wildlife Warden and Zoo Directors’ Conference, providing a common platform for discussions related to zoo management and wildlife conservation.

During the Inaugural Session of the event, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said that a zoo is not just a display centre where people come to see animals, but also offers a major opportunity for researchers and scientists to learn more about animal behaviour, animal care, and to evolve better medical care methods.

“We are taking care of poor, defenceless animals here, and we really need to be very sensitive to what all can be done,” he added.



