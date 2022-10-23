Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Movie Will Hit The OTT Platform From This Date

Bollywood's cute couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showed off their magic with the Brahmastra movie on the big screens. This movie gave the much-needed blockbuster to the Hindi film industry and bagged a decent talk at the box office also. So, movie buffs are eagerly awaiting to watch the movie on digital platforms also. Considering all their wishes, the makers announced the OTT release date of Brahmastra and dropped great news on the occasion of the Dhanteras…



Director Ayan Mukerji shared a small glimpse on his Instagram page and announced this great news… Take a look!

Ayan Mukerji

Ayan shared a glimpse from the Brahmastra movie and wrote, "BRAHMĀSTRA & DISNEY+HOTSTAR. From Nov. 4th, Brahmāstra begins a new journey as it becomes available for Streaming on Disney+Hotstar! We have continued to work on the movie since its theatrical release to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions and computers… added a few subtle things to the movie… and I am excited for Brahmāstra to be in your homes soon so it can be experienced afresh in the most convenient manner !!! Happy Diwali Everyone!!! #brahmastra #disneyplushotstar #nov4th".

Karan Johar also shared the same glimpse and wrote, "The biggest Hindi movie of 2022 from the big screens to your big hearts and now your screens! Experience this world of #Brahmastra only on @disneyplushotstar on November 4th!"

Going with the details of Brahmastra movie, it shows Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' showcased the story of Shiva and Isha!

Brahmastra movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th November, 2022…