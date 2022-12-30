Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's Animal Movie First Look Poster Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor had the best moments in 2022 as he married his dream girl Alia Bhatt. The couple also gave birth to their princess. Coming to his work front, he entertained his fans with Shamshera and Brahmastra: Shiva movies. Now, he will begin the New Year with great hope as his next two movies Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in 2023. On the occasion of the last day of 2022, the makers of Animal movie decided to unveil the first look poster and end the year on a high note…

Along with sharing the title poster, they also wrote, "Fasten your seatbelts for the unveiling of the first look of #Animal. Out tomorrow at midnight".

Taran Adarsh also shared the good news and wrote, "RANBIR KAPOOR: 'ANIMAL' FIRST LOOK ON 31 DEC... Team #Animal - the first collaboration of #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] - will unveil #FirstLook poster on 31 Dec 2022 *midnight*… 11 Aug 2023 release [#IndependenceDay weekend]. #Animal also stars #AnilKapoor, #RashmikaMandanna, #BobbyDeol and #TriptiiDimri… Produced by #BhushanKumar, #PranayReddyVanga, #MuradKhetani and #KrishanKumar."

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal movie will be bankrolled by Pranay Vanga, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series, Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures banners.

The announcement promo was awesome as it has Ranbir Kapoor's voice over doling out, "Papa agle janam mei aap mere beta banna… phir dekhna mei kaise aapko pyar karta hoon aur seekna aap kyuki uske agle janam mei vapas beta aur aap baap. Tab na papa apni tarah se pyaar karna meri tarah se nai… Aap samaj rahi hon na papa… Bas aap samaj lotoh kafi hai…".

Well, this movie will be released on the occasion of Independence Day of 2023 i.e on 11th August, 2023.