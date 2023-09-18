Live
- Chief Minister presents Vastrams to Lord Balaji
- Manmohan Singh, Shibu Soren & Maneka Gandhi likely to address function commemorating parliament on Tuesday
- KT Rama Rao slams PM Narendra Modi on his comments on Telangana
- Sudden showers bring relief to denizens
- Congress leaders go door-to-door in Telangana to explain six guarantees
- Mission 2030: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with migrant Rajasthani Community in Hyd
- US delegation interacts with iDEX team at IIT Delhi
- AAI inducts two new B-360 type aircraft into its flight inspection fleet
- CBDT extends deadline for filing of Form 10B/10BB & Form ITR-7
- Musk’s Tesla in talks with Saudi Arabia to build EV factory: Report
Just In
Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures Animal Teaser On September 28th
Get ready for a powerful punch of adrenaline and excitement as the much anticipated teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial masterpiece 'Animal' drops on 28th of September! The makers just unveiled a new tantalizing poster of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, which looks nothing less than perfection. It's not just a poster; it's a statement. Ranbir Kapoor's character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity and intrigue that this film promises to deliver.
Get ready for a powerful punch of adrenaline and excitement as the much anticipated teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial masterpiece 'Animal' drops on 28th of September! The makers just unveiled a new tantalizing poster of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, which looks nothing less than perfection. It's not just a poster; it's a statement. Ranbir Kapoor's character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity and intrigue that this film promises to deliver.
'Animal' is a classic saga that brings together two giants of the Indian film industry: the versatile actor Ranbir Kapoor and the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Behind this grand venture is the prolific producer Bhushan Kumar, a name synonymous with cinema today. This cinematic masterpiece boasts of stellar talents- Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.
Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will release worldwide on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna
Technical Crew:
Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga
Banners: T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar