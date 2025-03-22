Randeep Hooda back to horse riding after two-year gap

Actor and equestrian Randeep Hooda has finally returned to horseback riding after a two-year hiatus due to a knee fracture. The injury, which occurred during the making of his directorial debut, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, left him with multiple ligament tears, requiring an extensive recovery period.

Now, with Randeep back in the saddle, speculations are rife about his return to competitive riding. The actor, a passionate sports enthusiast, reinforced his commitment, stating, “There is no life without sports, and there is no sport without competition.”

Randeep’s injury initially happened when the film faced financial setbacks and was temporarily shelved. His dramatic physical transformation for the role—losing excessive weight—made him prone to injuries, leading to a dangerous fall while riding. However, his dedication saw him self-finance the project, completing intense scenes with knee braces and even running despite the pain.

Reflecting on his gruelling journey, Randeep shared a heartfelt Instagram post along with a video of his fall. He wrote, “Three years ago, I embarked on an unforgettable journey with ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ which changed me in ways I never imagined.”

Acknowledging the challenges, he added, “The physical pain, the emotional highs and lows, and the extreme weight loss all shaped this experience. Yet, what truly made it special was the immense love from my friends, cast, and crew.”

For Randeep, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ was more than a film—it was a transformative chapter in his life. Now, as he returns to his first love—horse riding, fans eagerly await what’s next for the unstoppable actor-director.