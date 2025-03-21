Rani Mukerji’s Powerful Portrayal of Women through her Bollywood Journey

The role of women in Bollywood has changed a lot over time. Earlier, women were given supporting roles that often portrayed them in a just glamourous way or as the love interest of the male actor. Rani Mukerji is an actress known for choosing powerful and unconventional roles that often represent or celebrate womanhood and promote women empowerment. Apart from entertaining audience, Rani has made a point to portray powerful female characters through her movies.

Rani Mukerji’s Bollywood Career

Rani Mukerji started her Bollywood career in the late 1990s and quickly gained recognition for her exceptional acting skills. Her first Hindi movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat which was released in 1996 did not do well at the box office but her powerful performance was praised by critics. Then came Ghulam in 1998 where she gained widespread recognition. The same year, she starred in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film was a massive success, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. These early roles established Rani as a talented and promising actress in the industry.

Unlike many of her contemporaries, she never shied away from experimenting with roles that broke stereotypes. Whether it was a strong-willed lawyer, a fearless police officer, or a determined journalist, her performances have always carried an element of empowerment.

Her journey in Bollywood has been marked by films that highlight feminism in Bollywood films, where women are not just love interests but key players in the story. From romantic dramas to hard-hitting social films, Rani has always brought depth and dignity to her characters.

Rani Mukerji’s Iconic Performances that Empower Female Characters

Rani Mukerji is known for being a versatile actor. From cute bubbly roles in films like Hum Tum to powerful roles in films like Mardaani, her ability to portray lighthearted and intense characters has made her a dynamic actor in Bollywood. But Rani believes in choosing movies that portray strong, empowering female characters that inspires women.

Here are some of the most iconic characters of Rani Mukerji that celebrate the power and resilience of women.

1. Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019)

Mardaani has to be one of Rani Mukerji’s most powerful roles, where she plays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless police officer taking on human trafficking. The film not only showcased her acting prowess but also sent a strong message about the strength of women in society. The sequel, Mardaani 2, further reinforced her image as a woman who fights against injustice without fear. Rani Mukerji in Mardaani proved that Bollywood can create strong female leads who command respect and admiration.

2. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023)

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is a movie based on a real-life story of an Indian mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian Child Welfare Services in 2011. Rani Mukerji’s exceptional performance in this movie as a mother saw raw emotions and determination of a mother battling against all odds to protect her children.

3. Hichki (2018)

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki was another remarkable film that broke stereotypes. Playing the role of a teacher with Tourette syndrome, she proved that disabilities do not define a person’s abilities. The film was not just about personal struggles but also about empowering others to believe in themselves.

4. Black (2005)

Rani Mukerji left the audience as well as the critics speechless with her performance in the movie Black. In Black, she played the role of a girl with visual and hearing impairment who overcomes her disabilities with sheer determination. The film beautifully portrayed the strength of women and their ability to rise above challenges. It remains one of the most critically acclaimed performances of her career and showcases the depth of her acting skills.

5. No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Based on a real-life case, this film saw Rani Mukerji as a fierce journalist fighting for justice. Her portrayal of a bold and relentless woman in a male-dominated field was both inspiring and powerful. The film highlighted the importance of women standing up against injustice and making their voices heard.

Rani Mukerji has always been vocal about empowering women, be it through her interviews or initiatives and campaigns that support women. She urges women to speak up against injustice and stresses at making the world a gender free space.

Rani Mukerji wants to inspire women to be strong and stand up for themselves and that is the reason she has time and again selected feminist roles that go beyond just entertainment. On the 21st of March, Rani Mukerji will be celebrating her Birthday. We would like to wish her a year filled with Joy and success and would like to thank her for inspiring women to dream big and break barriers.