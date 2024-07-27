Ranveer Singh announces star-studded adventure film

Actor Ranveer Singh, last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to star in a yet-to-be-titled film alongside an impressive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film will be helmed by Aditya Dhar, known for his work on Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Described by Ranveer as a “big motion picture adventure,” the film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share a collage of monochromatic images featuring his co-stars and director Aditya Dhar. In the heartfelt caption, Ranveer expressed gratitude to his fans for their patience and anticipation.

“This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal,” Ranveer wrote.

The announcement comes after the shelving of multiple projects involving Ranveer, including the recent cancellation of Rakshas, which was to be directed by Prashant Varma of HanuMan fame. Ranveer reportedly opted out of Rakshas due to creative differences with the director.

In addition to this new project, Ranveer Singh has several exciting films lined up. He will star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, taking over the iconic titular role from Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer is also set to make a cameo appearance in Singham Again, joining a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari.