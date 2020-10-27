Raveena Tandon Thanked All Her Fans For Their Wonderful Birthday Wishes

Bollywood ace actress Raveena Tandon has celebrated her 46th birthday yesterday and was all happy turning a year older. Many Bollywood stars and her fans took to social media and wished this 'Dilwale' actress and showered their love through their lovely posts. Even Raveena thanked all her fans for showing off much love with their beautiful posts. She took to her Instagram and dropped the 'Thank You' message along with sharing a couple of birthday selfies.

This post holds a few beautiful selfies of the birthday girl Raveena Tandon. She is seen happily clicking herself sporting in a black outfit. She was all happy on her birthday and thanked all her fans.



Raveena showed off gratitude towards all her fans and penned a few words besides these pics, "And another year gone by.. Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love! I feel blessed,am the luckiest in the world,thank you my family, my friends like family, my Twitter family, my insta family,my Facebook family,my friends from all over the world!I'm overwhelmed by the love! Thank you universe❤".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebrities like Anita H Reddy and a few others wished Raveena in the comments section.



On the occasion of Raveena's birthday, the KGF Chapter 2 team has unveiled the first look poster of Raveena's character from the movie.

Raveena will be returning to the silver screen with this movie and is essaying a powerful role 'Ramika Sen' in KGF Chapter 2 movie. Through this poster, Raveena introduced her character to all her fans and looked terrific seating on the bench of authority. She is seen wearing a maroon sari and looked intense in the first look poster.



KGF Chapter 2 movie is the sequel to Kannada film industry's blockbuster 'KGF' flick. This movie will also have Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist essaying the role of ferocious 'Adheera'. This movie is being directed by Prashanth Neel and is bankrolled by Vijay Kirugandur and Karthik Gowda under KRG Studios (Kannada), Excel Entertainment & AA Films (Hindi), Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram (Telugu) and Vishal Film Factory (Tamil) banners as it will be filmed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

