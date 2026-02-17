Regena Cassandrra Interview: Actress Opens Up About Bollywood Experience and Discrimination

In a recent interview, Regena said the truth about her struggles in the Bollywood industry. She has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies for more than 10 years before going to Hindi films in 2019. She said it's not easy to be a South India actress in Bollywood.

Regena shared that even though her Hindi is very good, she was still treated differently. In her Regena Cassandrra statement, she said she faced derogatory behaviour in Bollywood. Some people made her feel like she didn’t belong, just because she came from the South. She said this behaviour was shown not only through words but also through actions. Her story connects to the bigger issue faced by many South actors in Hindi film industry, and adds to the ongoing Bollywood discrimination controversy.

In this Regena Cassandrra latest news, she also talked about stereotypes. She said that women in films are often judged on the basis of their looks. This shows that actresses want to have different kind of roles and not have the same single image in the industry.

Her experience is part of a larger film industry bias discussion. Even though Regena faced a lot of challenges, she always stayed positive. She always tries to make her workplace feel like home.