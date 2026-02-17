Student killed after his bike falls under the tipper lorry in Meerpet

A fatal accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Meerpet police station involving an ITI student on his way to college. The victim, identified as Gorpothula Vardhan, a resident of Nadergul, was studying in his first year at a private ITI college near Balapur Crossroads.

The incident happened when Vardhan was riding his bike and attempted to overtake a tipper lorry on the road. A parked auto rickshaw suddenly pulled onto the road, causing the bike to lose control and crash into the front wheels of the lorry. CCTV footage captured the scene, showing the bike being dragged for approximately 50 metres after the collision.

Emergency services arrived promptly, and the body was taken to Osmania Hospital mortuary. The Meerpet police registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.