Renowned Singer Shaan Is All Set To Feature In Papa Rao Biyyala’s Next ‘Music School’

These days many singers are making their presence on the big screens… Well, Bollywood's ace and talented singer Shaan is also doing the same and is all set to share the screen space with Shriya Saran in Papa Rao Biyyala's upcoming movie 'Music School'. Well, it is the debut movie for the director too and thus he spoke to the media about the movie…



Filmmaker Papa Rao Biyyala said, "The minute I saw Shaan sing at Ilaiyaraaja's studio, I knew that the presence of no other singer would fit the bill in the movie. I welcome him on board. As a singer he has regaled listeners for many years, with 'Music School' he will be seen charming the audience through acting and singing. The musical has a lot of exciting things in store for the audience and we can't wait to meet them in theaters."

Even Shaan also spoke to the media and was excited to be part of this movie… He said, "I'm happy to have stepped aboard a musical by none other than legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja. It's a film that highlights the difference an upbringing in music, arts and sports can make to a pupil's life. The theme of the film felt personal to me and I thank Papa Rao sir for conceptualising this film. I'm thrilled to be acting and singing for it."

Music School movie is being directed by Papa Rao Biyyala and us produced by Yamini Films banner. Shaan essays the role of an ex-boyfriend of Shriya Saran and he is also crooning a few songs in this movie. Going with the other details, the music for this movie is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and the film will be a bi-lingual one (Hindi and Telugu). Kiran Deohans will handle the cinematography field and Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy and Ozu Barua are roped in to play the important roles.

Going with the plot, it is a musical film which showcases the pressure of the education system on the children on how they mug equations to become either doctors or engineers leaving no scope for arts or sports.