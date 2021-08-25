Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Begin Shooting For This Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are part of the ace director Karan Johar's next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan is making his comeback as director after 5 years. His last movie as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Off late, the shooting of this most awaited movie has kick-started today. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. They will be seen as the family members of the lead actors.



A source from the set spoke to the media and doled out, "A test shoot was conducted on Monday before the actors arrived for their eventual shots to avoid any wastage of time and resources. Karan's team has been strictly checking phones in the entire office building to ensure no footage or pictures from the shoot are leaked out on social media; in fact, they even took away phones and deleted videos and pictures shot by office goers in the building. The ongoing shoot, which starts from the early hours of the day and wraps up during the wee hours of the night, also entails a red Ferrari which seems to have some significance for Ranveer's character who was seen alighting from it with style and swag (BT has a video and photo)."

Well, this movie also has an ensemble crew… Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting Karan in this project same like young heroes Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who worked with Karan before their debut! On the other hand, ace fashioner Manish Malhotra is also part of this movie.

Alia Bhatt is reportedly said to essay the role of a news anchor while Ranveer's role is still kept under wraps. Karan is also producing the movie under his home banner Dharma Productions. It will be a 2022 release. The news was announced on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday in June.