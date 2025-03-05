LeBron James Makes NBA History with 50,000 Combined Points

LeBron James, at 40 years old, made NBA history on Tuesday by becoming the first player to reach 50,000 combined points in both the regular season and playoffs. In the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he reached the milestone with a 3-pointer on his first shot of the game, making him the league's all-time leader in scoring, with 41,837 points in the regular season and 8,162 in the postseason.

The iconic moment occurred with 8:34 left in the first quarter, giving the Lakers a 13-6 lead. The crowd celebrated as the Lakers' public address announcer, Lawrence Tanter, announced the achievement.

At 40, James continues to defy age, averaging 26.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 27 games since turning 40. His numbers have even drawn comparisons to his MVP season in 2012-13, showcasing his longevity and excellence.

The 22-year veteran recently earned Western Conference Player of the Month honors for February after averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while leading the Lakers to a 10-2 record that month.

Despite his remarkable feat, Lakers coach JJ Redick pointed out that some of James’ points from recent years, such as those scored during the play-in tournament and the in-season tournament, were not included in his career total. Redick believes those should count toward his total, especially given their importance in the playoff race.