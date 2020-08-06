Sadak 2 New Poster: Makers Confirm The New Release Date Of This Movie

Bollywood's most awaited movie 'Sadak 2' is all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar on 28th August… The makers have confirmed the release date of this movie and dropped a new poster of this movie on social media.

Being a multi-starrer and Mahesh Bhatt directorial, this flick has Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. This movie is a successor to Sadak movie which was released in 1991. Thus Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt who were the lead actors of Sadak movie will hold important roles in this sequel too.

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur have shared the new poster of the movie on their Instagram accounts… Have a look!

Alia Bhatt





In this poster, all three lead characters Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt are seen walking on the road holding their bags. It seems they started a journey and we will know more about it after the release of the movie. Alia Bhatt also wrote, "And here we go ❤️

SADAK 2 - The road to love is the ONLY road to take

❤️❤️

Streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August"

Aditya Roy Kapur

Even this young actor shared the same poster of the movie and wrote, "The road to love is the road to take. Join us in the journey as #Sadak2 streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex".



Sanjay Dutt





This ace actor also shared the same poster and doled out, "The road to love is the road to take. Join us in the journey as #Sadak2 streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August".

In the digital press meet which was held a few days ago, Alia has doled out a few interesting things about this movie… "Mount Kailash, the ageless mountain, has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of god of all gods, Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else? Or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is a place where all search ends. Sadak two is a road to love. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages".

"The story of Ravi (Sanjay) will move forward. He meets these two new people (Alia-Aditya). The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected," Alia added.

"That the whole family is coming to make a film together. That emotion is of another level altogether... I always wanted to be picturised in a song from the Bhatt camp, which has been famous for its music," she added.

Sadak 2 movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios banners. We all need to wait for 28th August and happily watch the movie sitting at our homes itself.