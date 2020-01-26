Saif Ali Khan over the moon

Actor Saif Ali Khan is over the moon, what with his latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box-office.

He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

"So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!" Saif said.

Ajay also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. "Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! TanhajiUnitesIndia," he wrote.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' chronicles the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Subedaar Tanaji Malusare who sacrificed his life fighting valiantly against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's army to save the Sinhagad fort.