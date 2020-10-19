Saif Ali Khan Paid A Whopping 800 Crores To Get Back Pataudi Palace

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is not only an actor but also the tenth Nawab of Pataudi and is born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

Now, we hear that the actor got back the palace which belonged to his ancestors after paying a whopping sum of 800 crores. The palace which is in Gurgaon in Haryana state was under litigation and the actor we hear has managed to regain this after a lot of hard struggle.

Recently, the actor celebrated his eighth marriage anniversary with Kareena Kapoor at this Pataudi palace. But people are shocked to learn about the whopping amount that the actor paid to gain the possession of his own anscestral palace.

The actor got this palace where no inheritance was involved by spending the money he earned through the movies. This palace is built across a vast area of ten acres and it is equipped with 150 rooms, out of which, 7 are dressing rooms, 7 billiard rooms, and 7 bed rooms.

After the demise of the actor's cricketer father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the palace was given on lease to Nimrana hotel until 2014, and during that period the palace was converted into a luxurious hotel.

Saif who spoke about this in an interview said "People have some imagination. After my father expired, we had let out the palace to Nimrana hotel for rent. Francis and Amaan ran a hotel in this palace. After Francis expired, they demanded huge sum to hand over this palace to me. I wanted this palace and I paid the money I earned and got this palace back," said the actor.

"I had to pay the money I got from working in movies to get this inherited property back. Any how, we cannot live the old life. if there is nothing our family will get nullified. This palace has a history, culture, and beautiful photographs. Besides there is Land. Truly this has facilities that can be developed. But there is no inheritance involved in this," said the actor.