Saif Ali Khan's look as Vibhooti from 'Bhoot Police' revealed

Actor Saif Ali Khan's look in the upcoming film "Bhoot Police" was revealed on Monday. Saif plays a character called Vibhooti in the horror comedy.

In the photograph, Saif Ali Khan looks like an exorcist carrying a trident with four prongs in his right hand. He is wearing a black shirt, black leather jacket and a pendant. The actor flaunts beard, moustache, backbrushed hair and kohl in his eyes and wears a "don't mess with me" expression on his face.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."


The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

