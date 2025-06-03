‘Saiyaara’ title track introduces two new singers from Kashmir to Bollywood

Mumbai: The title track of the upcoming film ‘Saiyaara’ was unveiled on Tuesday, and it introduces 2 new singers and composers, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami from Kashmir to the Hindi film industry.

Mohit Suri, the director of the film, has shared that the album of ‘Saiyaara’ took 5 years for curation. Mohit is known for his musical hits like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, the cult-classic ‘Awarapan’ and the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’.

Talking about the album, Mohit said, “One thing that only a handful close friends know about me is that I love meeting new composers, singers, collecting melodies and songs much like people who love reading, collect books. So, the album of Saiyaara has my songs, thoughts and melodies that I have carefully collected and curated for over 5 years”.

Mohit wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for Saiyaara.

He further mentioned, “I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the ‘Saiyaara’ title track first. There is so much love, longing and heart in this song that I fell in love with it instantly”.

Saiyaara title track will also launch two exciting musical artistes from Kashmir. Mohit shared, “‘Saiyaara’ title track will also see us launch Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, two extremely talented Indian composers and singers (from Kashmir) to Bollywood. The track has been composed by the genius Tanishk Bagchi, who I thank for making me meet Faheem & Arsalan. The beautiful lyrics are written by the maestro Irshad Kamil”.

Saiyaara introduces Ahaan Panday as a hero to the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the female lead.

“We have a line-up of incredibly talented artists who have worked on the first song of Saiyaara. I hope we are giving everyone a romantic song that they would remember for a long, long time”, Mohit added.

‘Saiyaara’ is produced by the YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.