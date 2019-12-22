Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar trend on Twitter

Weird Twitter drama has been raging over Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar all through Saturday.

As Salman fans thronged to the theatres to catch 'Dabangg 3', an inexplicable hashtag – 'SalmanHatesHindu' -- mushroomed out of nowhere and started trending on social media.

Soon, his fans and followers came forward with 'SalmanMostSecularIndian' as a response.

Even as hate and love poured in for Salman, a section of netizens took to Twitter to slam Akshay for disrespecting Lord Ram in the second trailer of 'Good News,' and the hashtag 'AkshayAbusesLordRama' started trending.

As far as 'SalmanHatesHindu' goes, there is no clear logic why the hashtag has been trending, considering users posting hate messages against the superstar have revealed no precise reason.

Various images of his old films, memes on his run-ins with law, and the recent controversy around the 'Dabangg 3' title song, are being circulated.

Some even tried to connect the hashtag with the ongoing stir over the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and others urged Akshay Kumar fans to join in and make the hashtag go viral.

"Akkians kaha gaye?," posted a user, while another wrote: "Abe tweet bi karo sirf rt nahi".

On the other hand, many fans came forward to defend Salman.

"Salman Khan respects all religions and he always teaches his fans to respect all! We Salute you Bhaijaan," one posted, while another wrote: "Every year Salman celebrates all Hindu, Muslims and Christians festivals.

He believes and respects all religions. For him Nation comes first."

A segment of Salman fans cited the difference between Salman and Akshay by claiming that Salman respects all religions and Akshay doesn't.

For Akshay, it all started with the release of the second trailer of 'Good Newwz'. In the clip, a man says "Mere Bache ka naam Hola Ram hai kyunki vo Holi pe paida hua tha", to which Akshay replies "Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua".

This didn't go well with Twitter users who believed that abused Lord Ram.

"Salman removed the scenes from his movie when he came to know that some Hindus have problem with it. Whereas Akshay Kumar is insulting Hindus since many years in his movies," one wrote.