Salman Khan Announces New Movie "Sikandar" for Next Eid
No Eid release for Salman this year, but no worries! He just announced his next movie "Sikandar'' for next Eid. It's a team-up with a famous director and producer, so get ready for a blockbuster!
Superstitions and lucky charms are common among celebrities, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is no exception. He's known for his belief that releasing a movie during Eid (Ramadan) guarantees success. This strategy has proven effective, with all his Eid releases becoming box office hits!
While Khan won't have a film out for this year's Eid, he cleverly kept his fans happy with an exciting announcement. Taking to social media, he revealed the title of his upcoming movie – "Sikandar." He wished everyone a happy Ramadan and promised fans a chance to see "Sikandar" next Eid.
This exciting news comes just a few months after Salman announced he was working on a project with acclaimed director AR Murugadoss. Adding to the buzz, the film will also be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, a well-known name behind numerous Bollywood blockbusters.
The collaboration between Salman and Sajid is a proven recipe for success. They've joined forces on numerous hit films in the past, and Sajid even donned the director's hat for Salman in the movie "Kick." Director Murugadoss is another powerhouse talent, known for remaking his successful Tamil films into Hindi blockbusters like "Ghajini" and "Holiday."
Fans are understandably thrilled about this dream team coming together. The combination of Salman Khan's star power, Sajid Nadiadwala's production prowess, and AR Murugadoss's proven filmmaking skills has generated a lot of excitement. With the title reveal and Eid 2025 release date confirmed, the wait for "Sikandar" promises to be a thrilling one for Salman Khan fans everywhere.