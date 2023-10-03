Salman Khan: I love being the larger-than-life action star

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has completed 35 years in Hindi cinema, says he loves being the larger-than-life action star.

As he is all set to celebrate his 35 years with ‘Tiger 3’, Salman said: “People who have loved me since my debut, made me realise on social media that I have completed 35 years in cinema! It is a very special moment for me, filled with nostalgia, love, so much joy and also the pain when things didn’t go as per plan. But I have loved every minute of my journey in the Hindi film industry.”

He added, “I’m glad to celebrate this personal milestone with the release of Tiger 3! I know that my fans love to see me doing action and I hope Tiger 3 is the perfect gift that they have been waiting for!”

Salman is elated with the response that the first video asset, Tiger Ka Message from ‘Tiger 3’, garnered.

Yash Raj Films released Tiger Ka Message last week, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of the film. Salman Khan is back to reprise his role as super-agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Tiger 3’.

He says playing such larger than life characters are fun.

Salman said: “I love the action genre, I love being the larger-than-life action star. It’s fun! I love doing big action spectacles and Tiger 3 is as big as it can get. The story of the film is something that I loved a lot and I’m certain that we will catch everyone by surprise with it.”

‘Tiger 3’, directed by YRF’s homegrown film-maker Maneesh Sharma, is set to release on Diwali.